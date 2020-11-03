Advertisement

USD political science professor: Final Presidential election results could take a while

By Vanessa Gomez
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An assistant professor at the University of South Dakota, Julia Hellwege, said every time an election comes around, people say to her that it’s an important one. But she said politics are always important. There are some things that are making people feel like this election is more important like the coronavirus, healthcare insurance and civil rights.

Professor Hellwege said when it comes to results, Americans shouldn’t have any sort of expectations. She said the results will likely drag on for a while before the presidential race is called. It all depends on whether or not states are allowing absentee ballots to be opened or not. Some states are used to the amount of absentee ballots they’re receiving, so they’ll be able to handle tabulating them. But others are experiencing this for the first time, so it may take them a while to count the absentee ballots.

Hellwege said it will be important to watch swing states, Pennsylvania among the top because of the voter turnout and when absentee ballots can start being opened.

