14 new COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Wednesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - COVID-19 has claimed 14 additional lives in South Dakota, as active case numbers continued to push upwards Wednesday.

The South Dakota Department of health reported 937 new COVID-19 cases, bringing total known cases in the state to 49,791. Active cases rose by over 500 to 13,908.

Wednesday’s additional deaths bring total deaths from the disease to 460 in South Dakota. Three victims were in their 60s, one was in their 70s, the rest were over the age of 80.

Current hospitalizations rose by three to 483. Coronavirus patients currently occupy 17% of the state’s hospital beds and 30% of the state’s ICU beds, according to the Department of Health. Officials say 31% of hospital beds and 36.5% of ICU beds are still available.

The state reported a test positivity rate of 17.7% Wednesday, with a 14 day positivity rate trend of 19.6%. Health officials calculate positivity rate by dividing the number of positive RT-PCR tests by the total number of RT-PCR tests given.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.