Advertisement

Authorities excavating well to search for body in Watertown cold case

Crews dig up a well as part of an effort to find the body of Pamela Dunn, who disappeared in 2001.
Crews dig up a well as part of an effort to find the body of Pamela Dunn, who disappeared in 2001.(Dakota Radio Group)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Law enforcement officials in Watertown are working to unearth a well in hopes of making a breakthrough in a nearly 19-year-old cold case.

Crews are digging to try and find the body of Pamela Dunn, South Dakota DCI agent Cam Corey said Wednesday.

Pamela Dunn
Pamela Dunn(South Dakota Dept. of Criminal Investigation)

Dunn disappeared in December of 2001. Her ex-boyfriend, David Asmussen, was eventually convicted of kidnapping Dunn, and is currently serving a life sentence in prison. Prosecutors were unable to file any homicide charges, as Dunn’s body was never found.

Corey said Watertown police, the Deuel County Sheriff’s Office, and the DCI have continued following leads in the case in an effort to find Dunn’s body. He said investigators received a tip in January of 2017 that Dunn’s body may be located in a well in a rural area near Watertown.

Authorities searched the well in November of 2017 using a vacuum truck. Crews found hair during that search, which was later confirmed to be human hair. However, the sample was too degraded to extract DNA to confirm an identity.

The well was twice searched by special dive teams - one from the Sioux Falls Fire Department, the other from the Watertown Police Department - but neither crew found anything.

Investigators believe none of their attempts have been able to reach the bottom of the well, Corey said. Dirt and debris likely fell into the well over the years, potentially covering a body or any other clues that may be at the bottom.

On Wednesday, crews began digging up the well with heavy equipment, including an excavator and payloader, in order to try and reach the bottom of the well. Once crews reach the bottom, investigators will sift through dirt and debris to search for any clues.

Corey said this effort is the “last resort” in searching the well.

The well is located on a rural property near the town of Altamont, roughly 20 miles east of Watertown. Corey said Asmussen was known to harvest firewood in the area, and had relatives living within a couple miles. Det. Sgt. Chad Stahl of the Watertown Police Department said Asmussen found a few miles away on the morning after Dunn disappeared.

Corey said authorities pursued other leads in the investigation, but he called the well the “most promising lead” in the 14 years he has been a part of the investigation.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Biden wins Wisconsin and Michigan, narrowing Trump’s path

Updated: moments ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, AAMER MADHANI, ZEKE MILLER, JILL COLVIN and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
The latest counts gives Trump’s Democratic challenger Joe Biden a small lead, but the race is still too early to call.

News

Someone You Should Know: SDSU Chief Diversity Officer strives to create inclusion in Brookings

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Vanessa Gomez
Kas Williams said she has the easiest job in the world but also the hardest job in the world because she's teaching people how to be kind to one another.

News

14 new COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Wednesday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
COVID-19 has claimed 14 additional lives in South Dakota, as active case numbers continued to push upwards Wednesday.

News

US formally exits Paris pact aiming to curb climate change

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Some 189 countries remain committed to the 2015 Paris accord, which aims to keep the increase in average temperatures worldwide “well below” 2 degrees Celsius.

Latest News

News

Police: Juvenile arrested in connection to fatal shooting of high school student

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Authorities say they arrested someone in connection to the slaying of a high school student in central Sioux Falls, though no details about the person arrested have been released.

News

Will COVID-19 change the way elections are ran in the future?

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Gomez
An associate professor of government and international affairs at Augustana University talks about the changes we saw in the 2020 election because of COVID-19.

News

Vote tabulation continues into 2nd day in Minnehaha County

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
While most votes in South Dakota have been counted, there are still many in Minnehaha County that need to be tabulated.

News

Lincoln County votes down bond issue to build new jail

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Gomez
According to the South Dakota Secretary of State's website, the bond issue failed with 67% of voters in Lincoln County deciding against it.

News

Eta lashes Nicaragua with rains, deadly mudslides

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The storm had weakened from the Category 4 hurricane that battered the coast, but it was moving so slowly and dumping so much rain that much of Central America was on high alert.

News

Lincoln County bond measure fails

Updated: 8 hours ago
A Lincoln County commissioner talks about the bond measure for a new jail failing and what steps will be taken next.