Authorities excavating well to search for body in Watertown cold case

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Law enforcement officials in Watertown are working to unearth a well in hopes of making a breakthrough in a nearly 19-year-old cold case.

Crews are digging to try and find the body of Pamela Dunn, South Dakota DCI agent Cam Corey said Wednesday.

Pamela Dunn (South Dakota Dept. of Criminal Investigation)

Dunn disappeared in December of 2001. Her ex-boyfriend, David Asmussen, was eventually convicted of kidnapping Dunn, and is currently serving a life sentence in prison. Prosecutors were unable to file any homicide charges, as Dunn’s body was never found.

Corey said Watertown police, the Deuel County Sheriff’s Office, and the DCI have continued following leads in the case in an effort to find Dunn’s body. He said investigators received a tip in January of 2017 that Dunn’s body may be located in a well in a rural area near Watertown.

Authorities searched the well in November of 2017 using a vacuum truck. Crews found hair during that search, which was later confirmed to be human hair. However, the sample was too degraded to extract DNA to confirm an identity.

The well was twice searched by special dive teams - one from the Sioux Falls Fire Department, the other from the Watertown Police Department - but neither crew found anything.

Investigators believe none of their attempts have been able to reach the bottom of the well, Corey said. Dirt and debris likely fell into the well over the years, potentially covering a body or any other clues that may be at the bottom.

On Wednesday, crews began digging up the well with heavy equipment, including an excavator and payloader, in order to try and reach the bottom of the well. Once crews reach the bottom, investigators will sift through dirt and debris to search for any clues.

Corey said this effort is the “last resort” in searching the well.

The well is located on a rural property near the town of Altamont, roughly 20 miles east of Watertown. Corey said Asmussen was known to harvest firewood in the area, and had relatives living within a couple miles. Det. Sgt. Chad Stahl of the Watertown Police Department said Asmussen found a few miles away on the morning after Dunn disappeared.

Corey said authorities pursued other leads in the investigation, but he called the well the “most promising lead” in the 14 years he has been a part of the investigation.

