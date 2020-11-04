Biden wins Minnesota, dashes Trump’s GOP hope to carry state

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Joe Biden has carried Minnesota, turning back President Donald Trump’s strong push to win the state after coming close four years ago.

Biden won despite getting a late start in Minnesota compared with Trump. The former vice president took advantage of anti-Trump sentiment and strong organizing by Democrats who attacked the president on COVID-19 and health care issues.

Trump came within 1.5 points of carrying Minnesota in 2016 and was eager to become the first Republican to capture the state since Richard Nixon in 1972.

Two dueling visits by both candidates on the same days highlighted Minnesota’s battleground status.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.