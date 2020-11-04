Advertisement

Trump, Rounds, Johnson win in South Dakota

President Donald Trump
President Donald Trump(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2020
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - President Donald Trump, U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, and U.S. House Representative Dusty Johnson have won in South Dakota.

But with Republicans long dominating the state’s elections, the most interesting questions to be resolved may be separate proposals to legalize both medical and recreational marijuana.

Election officials received a historical number of absentee ballots, raising the possibility that tallying the results could take longer than usual.

