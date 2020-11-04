Advertisement

It’s stress awareness day: You need to chill

It’s all about self-care
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Post-election anxiety, the pandemic and working from home, all these things are making it difficult for us to manage our stress levels these days.

“Not really distinguishing between work and home, moms with all the kids at home, etc. It’s been very very stressful for many many people,” according to Dr. Graham Simpson with Opt Health, a telemedicine app.

In the end, he says it’s all about self-care.

Here are his five tips to de-stress:

  1. Move your body – release feel-good endorphins by exercising or simply stretching
  2. Breathe – take little breaks to rest your mind and re-center yourself
  3. Get enough sleep – rest boosts your mood, so create a routine and get regular sleep
  4. Do things that make you happy – pick up a hobby, learn new things to boost your mood
  5. Get your nutrient levels checked – even if you’re doing all the right things, you could still be struggling if they’re not right

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Authorities excavating well to search for body in Watertown cold case

Updated: moments ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Law enforcement officials in Watertown are working to unearth a well in hopes of making a breakthrough in a nearly 19-year-old cold case.

National

The balance of power in Congress is still up for grabs

Updated: 11 minutes ago

Politics

Millions of ballots are still being counted in key battleground states

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
Millions of ballots are still being counted in key battleground states.

National

De-stressing on stress awareness day

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
There's a lot to be stressed about these days. Here are some tips on how to manage it all.

Latest News

National Politics

Scattered protests in US cities, but no wide unrest seen

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Hundreds of businesses in cities across the U.S. boarded up their doors and windows ahead of the election, fearing the vote could lead to the sort of violence that broke out after George Floyd’s death.

News

Biden wins Wisconsin, presidency still hangs in balance

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, AAMER MADHANI, ZEKE MILLER, JILL COLVIN and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
The latest counts gives Trump’s Democratic challenger Joe Biden a small lead, but the race is still too early to call.

National Politics

AG: North Dakota governor can’t fill dead candidate’s seat

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By CNN Staff
David Andahl, a candidate for state representative in District 8, was 55 years old when he died on Oct. 5.

National Politics

Trump sues in Pennsylvania, Michigan; asks for Wis. recount

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Vote tabulations routinely continue beyond Election Day, and states largely set the rules for when the count has to end.

National

Ford recalls over 375K Explorers to fix suspension problem

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
They were sold or registered 22 states and six Canadian provinces where salt is used to clear roads during the winter.

Coronavirus

Denmark wants to cull 15 million minks over COVID fears

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Denmark’s prime minister said Wednesday that the government wants to cull all 15 million minks in Danish farms, to minimize the risk of them re-transmitting the new coronavirus to humans.