Advertisement

Minnehaha County uses day after election to count absentee ballots

By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Due to the high amount of people who voted absentee in this year’s election, the counting of ballots in Minnehaha County carried into Wednesday.

Minnehaha County Auditor Bob Litz says he sent staff home around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning and they returned at 8 a.m., giving them a much-needed, yet very brief, break before continuing to count ballots.

“We’re not running that late anymore. It’s just too difficult to do, and it’s a health decision too with COVID going around so that’s what precipitated it. That and it didn’t matter because all those absentee ballots were not processed like we thought they were,” Litz said.

Tuesday morning, Litz and staff had to recreate Military ballots, and merge them with all other absentees.

“If you’re a U.S. citizen overseas or in the military that is actually one of the few times you can transmit something by email. When it gets back here out of email form, we will put it into a piece of paper, and then what happens is that paper will not go through the machines, and so we recreate it on the ballot paper,” Litz added.

Around 11 a.m. Tuesday staff began counting over 41,000 absentee ballots in Minnehaha County using three tabulators, something Litz scrambled for last minute.

“We were down to one machine last Thursday, and we got one of them fixed and the other one we traded out with a company down in Omaha,” the Auditor said.

Each tabulator can count 300 ballots a minute, Litz says even with a few bumps in the road the voting process was a success.

“Pretty smooth, it’s a little slower than I would like. I think some of the ballots just had issues with them. It wasn’t extreme or anything but I think there were a few more issues with these bunch of absentee ballots for the machines than we experienced in the recent past,” said Litz.

A Staff member at the election center told Dakota News Now that not only was there a record number of Absentee ballots in Minnehaha County but also statewide as well.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

South Dakotans have given the green light to legalizing marijuana

Updated: moments ago
|
By Scott Engen
South Dakotans have given the green light to legalizing marijuana

News

Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin, now on brink of White House

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, AAMER MADHANI, ZEKE MILLER, JILL COLVIN and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
The latest counts gives Trump’s Democratic challenger Joe Biden a small lead, but the race is still too early to call.

News

Wisdom For Wisdom alleviates college expenses, wisdom teeth

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
In a time of financial hardships and distant learning adjustments, two oral surgeons are thinking about the local students this fall as they try to navigate the challenges of pursuing an education during the pandemic.

News

Constitutional Amendment B takes next step after election victory

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Cooper Seamer
South Dakotans approved Constitutional Amendment B in yesterday’s election, putting sports gambling on a path to legalization in the state.

Latest News

News

Someone You Should Know: SDSU Chief Diversity Officer strives to create inclusion in Brookings

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Gomez
Kas Williams said she has the easiest job in the world but also the hardest job in the world because she's teaching people how to be kind to one another.

News

Authorities excavating well to search for body in Watertown cold case

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Law enforcement officials in Watertown are working to unearth a well in hopes of making a breakthrough in a nearly 19-year-old cold case.

News

14 new COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota Wednesday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
COVID-19 has claimed 14 additional lives in South Dakota, as active case numbers continued to push upwards Wednesday.

News

US formally exits Paris pact aiming to curb climate change

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Some 189 countries remain committed to the 2015 Paris accord, which aims to keep the increase in average temperatures worldwide “well below” 2 degrees Celsius.

News

Police: Juvenile arrested in connection to fatal shooting of high school student

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Authorities say they arrested someone in connection to the slaying of a high school student in central Sioux Falls, though no details about the person arrested have been released.

News

Will COVID-19 change the way elections are ran in the future?

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Gomez
An associate professor of government and international affairs at Augustana University talks about the changes we saw in the 2020 election because of COVID-19.