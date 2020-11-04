Nice Weather Continues

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’ll keep the sunshine around for the rest of this work week. Highs today will range from the mid 70s in the east to the upper 70s out in central South Dakota. The wind won’t be too bad either with most of us having wind speeds less than 10 mph.

Temperatures will drop a couple degrees heading through Thursday, but we should still be in the 70s with lots of sunshine. The mid and upper 70s will return for Friday, but the wind is going to pick up a little bit. We could see wind gusts up around 30 mph. The wind will stick with us for Saturday and a few clouds will move into the region. We should still manage to get up to about 70 for a high, though.

The big changes will start to take place Sunday and early next week. We’ll have a chance of rain on Sunday with highs in the 40s and 50s. Monday will bring a chance of a little light rain or snow, depending on where you are. Highs will drop into the mid 30s. Highs for most of the upcoming week look to remain in the mid 30s, but we should dry out after the beginning of the week.

