Police: Juvenile arrested in connection to fatal shooting of high school student

Police say the victim was shot while attending a Halloween party at a pub on E. 8th Street in central Sioux Falls.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say they arrested someone in connection to the slaying of a high school student in central Sioux Falls, though no details about the person arrested have been released.

Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said Wednesday that a juvenile has been arrested in the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Venance Kitungano. However, he said he cannot release any details about juvenile, including age, gender, and what charges they are facing.

Clemens said any decisions about whether to release information about the arrest is “at the discretion of the court,” since the person arrested is a juvenile. He also declined to say whether police are looking for any other suspects in the case.

Kitungano was shot Saturday night near E. 8th Street and Indiana Avenue. Police previously said Kitungano was attending a Halloween party at the Red Sea Pub. At some point, he left the party, and was shot in the face while walking down the street

Investigators said Kitungango was an “innocent bystander” in the shooting, and that he likely an “unintended victim."

Kitungano was a senior at Sioux Falls Lincoln High School.

