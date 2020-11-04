Advertisement

President Trump, Sen. Ernst win again in Iowa

A Vote Safe Iowa sticker is seen on the floor during early voting for the general election, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in Adel, Iowa.
A Vote Safe Iowa sticker is seen on the floor during early voting for the general election, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in Adel, Iowa.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 11:53 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - President Donald Trump and Sen. Joni Ernst have held off challenges in Iowa, which had been considered a swing state after voters chose Democrat Barack Obama twice but swung to favor Trump four years ago.

The Republican president and Democrat Joe Biden held events in Iowa in the days leading up to Tuesday’s election indicating what had appeared to be a tight race.

Ernst had breezed to an easy win in 2014. She won again but by a narrower margin against Democrat Theresa Greenfield, who heads a Des Moines property development company.

