Sioux Falls bar badly damaged in fire

Crews respond to a fire at the Barcode Bar in Sioux Falls.
Crews respond to a fire at the Barcode Bar in Sioux Falls.(Dakota Radio Group)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say no one was hurt, but a Sioux Falls business was badly damaged after a fire broke out Tuesday.

The fire was reported around 4 p.m. at The Barcode Bar and Grill in eastern Sioux Falls. Crews were able to get the flames under control within 20 minutes of arriving, but parts of the roof continued to smolder for several hours.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue officials said no one was hurt as a result of the fire. However, there was “extensive damage” to the interior and exterior of the building due to heat and smoke.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

