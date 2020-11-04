Streak of Beautiful Weather Continues

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This beautiful weather that has made its way into the Dakota News Now area isn’t done just yet! We have some more nice ahead of us. Expect clear skies for tonight and more sunshine for Thursday. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower 70′s east and mid to upper 70′s west.

Heading into Friday, the wind will be picking up leading to wind gusts around 30 mph. Highs on Friday will be right back in the mid to upper 70′s. On Saturday, expect another nice day with temperatures reaching the lower 70′s east and the mid 70′s west. A trough will be digging into the West Coast during the weekend which will play a major role in our forecast for Sunday through next week.

Temperatures will rise across the area to the mid to upper 60′s on Sunday before the colder air arrives. This times out well as it will keep our temperatures pleasant during the weekend, but we’ll be tracking some rainfall on Sunday as temperatures will be above freezing. By Sunday night, temperatures will drop below freezing and will change some of that precipitation into snowfall. Snow chances will linger into Monday. This doesn’t appear to produce much for accumulation.

Another chance for some snow will be possible in the southeastern part of the area including Sioux Falls and into southwestern Minnesota and northwestern Iowa. We’ll keep an eye on the potential for accumulations in the coming days. Highs next week will only be in the lower 30′s with morning lows dipping into the mid to upper teens to near 20 degrees.

