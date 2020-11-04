Advertisement

The balance of power in Congress is still up for grabs

By Jacqueline Policastro and Ted Fioraliso
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - America is still waiting for the final results in congressional races across the country. Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro and Senior Reporter Ted Fioraliso are tracking where the balance of power stands. Here’s what we know now.

BALANCE OF POWER IN THE HOUSE

Democrats are likely to keep their majority in the House, even though they lost more than half of the toss-up races. Some freshmen incumbent Democrats in toss-up races lost their seats to Republicans. One example: Iowa’s first district where Ashley Hinson beat Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer.

A long-time incumbent Democrat in a toss-up race lost his seat to a Republican. It happened in Minnesota’s 7th district where Michelle Fischbach beat Congressman Collin Peterson.

Some toss-up races stayed in Republican hands. In Virginia’s 5th district, Republican Bob Good beat Democrat Cameron Webb. In Nebraska’s 2nd district, Congressman Don Bacon won re-election even though Joe Biden secured that district’s electoral vote.

BALANCE OF POWER IN THE SENATE

The balance of power in the Senate is still up for grabs. Democrats flipped 2 Senate seats. Arizona’s went blue in the special election between Democrat Mark Kelly and incumbent Martha McSally. Colorado also flipped Democratic with former Governor John Hickenlooper defeating incumbent Cory Gardner.

But Democrats also lost a few races.

In South Carolina, incumbent Republican Lindsey Graham held his seat over challenger Jamie Harrison. Iowa’s incumbent Republican Joni Ernst beat Theresa Greenfield. In Alabama, Republican Tommy Tuberville won the Senate seat, after challenging Democratic incumbent Doug Jones.

With mail-in ballots still being counted in some states, we’ll have to wait to see if Republicans maintain control of the Senate.

Multimedia Journalist Natalie Grim contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Millions of ballots are still being counted in key battleground states

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
Millions of ballots are still being counted in key battleground states.

News

Will COVID-19 change the way elections are ran in the future?

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Gomez
An associate professor of government and international affairs at Augustana University talks about the changes we saw in the 2020 election because of COVID-19.

News

Vote tabulation continues into 2nd day in Minnehaha County

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
While most votes in South Dakota have been counted, there are still many in Minnehaha County that need to be tabulated.

News

Lincoln County votes down bond issue to build new jail

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Gomez
According to the South Dakota Secretary of State's website, the bond issue failed with 67% of voters in Lincoln County deciding against it.

News

Recreational marijuana legalized by South Dakota voters

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
South Dakotans voted to approved Amendment A in Tuesday's election, legalizing recreational marijuana.

Latest News

News

President Trump, Sen. Ernst win again in Iowa

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump and Sen. Joni Ernst have held off challenges in Iowa.

News

Biden wins Minnesota, dashes Trump’s GOP hope to carry state

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden has carried Minnesota, turning back President Donald Trump’s strong push to win the state after coming close four years ago.

News

South Dakota voters pass medical marijuana measure

Updated: 15 hours ago
Voters in South Dakota have passed Measure 26, legalizing medical marijuana in the state.

News

Trump, Rounds, Johnson win in South Dakota

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump and U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds have won in South Dakota.

News

2020 Election results

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Track the latest results for the 2020 election.

News

USD political science professor: Final Presidential election results could take a while

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 11:43 AM CST
|
By Vanessa Gomez
An assistant professor at the University of South Dakota, Julia Hellwege, said the results from the presidential election will likely drag on for a while because of absentee ballots and when states are allowed to open them.