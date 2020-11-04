Vote tabulation continues into 2nd day in Minnehaha County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While most votes in South Dakota have been counted, there are still many in Minnehaha County that need to be tabulated.

Just over half of precincts were officially reporting final results in Minnehaha County as of Wednesday morning.

County auditor Bob Litz said there were a handful of absentee ballots left to count, then volunteers can finish tabulating results. He said he expects the rest of the results to be posted by early Wednesday afternoon.

While there are not enough ballots left to affect statewide races, there are still many local elections at stake - particularly, several state legislature races up for grabs in the Sioux Falls area.

You can follow the results as they come in on the Dakota News Now election results page.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.