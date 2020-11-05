Advertisement

10pm Sportscast Wednesday, November 4th

Top seeded Wolfpack upset, Plays of the Week and a Beef Bowl II preview
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 11:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Western Christian Wolfpack went into the 2-A state volleyball tournament as the top seed, but fell just short of a 13th state title. Zach Borg has the Billion Auto Plays of the Week and a preview of the re-match in the big rivalry game between West Lyon and Central Lyon/GLR Friday in the Iowa 2-A playoffs.

