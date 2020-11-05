2 killed in crash near Tyndall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a crash between a minivan and a UTV in Bon Homme County left two people dead.

The crash took place Wednesday afternoon on S.D. Highway 46 ten miles north of Tyndall, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Troopers say a Yamaha side-by-side driving west turned south into a driveway when it was struck by an eastbound minivan. The two vehicles rolled into the ditch.

The 57-year-old man driving the side-by-side and the 69-year-old man driving the van were both pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say neither was wearing a seat belt.

No names have been released in the crash.

