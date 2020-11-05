22 new COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota; Total cases surpass 50,000

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State health officials say COVID-19 has claimed 22 more lives in South Dakota as total known cases in the state surpassed 50,000 Thursday.

The new deaths mark a single-day record high in South Dakota, and bring total coronavirus deaths to 482. One of the victim was in their 50s, four in their 60s, nine in their 70s, and eight over the age of 80.

The South Dakota Department of Health also reported an additional 1,360 COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 51,151. However, active cases declined by nearly 300 to 13,610 due to additional recoveries.

Current hospitalizations dropped by eight to 475. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 17% of hospital beds and 30% of ICU beds in the state. Just under 32% of hospital beds and 30% of ICU beds are still available.

The state reported a test positivity rate of 16.8% Thursday, with a 14-day rolling average of 19.5%. Health officials calculate positivity rate by dividing the number of positive RT-PCR tests by the total number of RT-PCR tests given.

Some organizations that track coronavirus stastistics, like Johns Hopkins, calculate positivity rates by the number of positive tests divided by new individuals tested. Under this measurement, South Dakota had test positivity rate of 58% Thursday.

