Advertisement

22 new COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota; Total cases surpass 50,000

COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)
COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State health officials say COVID-19 has claimed 22 more lives in South Dakota as total known cases in the state surpassed 50,000 Thursday.

The new deaths mark a single-day record high in South Dakota, and bring total coronavirus deaths to 482. One of the victim was in their 50s, four in their 60s, nine in their 70s, and eight over the age of 80.

The South Dakota Department of Health also reported an additional 1,360 COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 51,151. However, active cases declined by nearly 300 to 13,610 due to additional recoveries.

Current hospitalizations dropped by eight to 475. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 17% of hospital beds and 30% of ICU beds in the state. Just under 32% of hospital beds and 30% of ICU beds are still available.

The state reported a test positivity rate of 16.8% Thursday, with a 14-day rolling average of 19.5%. Health officials calculate positivity rate by dividing the number of positive RT-PCR tests by the total number of RT-PCR tests given.

Some organizations that track coronavirus stastistics, like Johns Hopkins, calculate positivity rates by the number of positive tests divided by new individuals tested. Under this measurement, South Dakota had test positivity rate of 58% Thursday.

South Dakota's COVID-19 webste

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2020 Election results
Authorities excavating well to search for body in Watertown cold case
Three kids injured in crash in Minnehaha County
Recreational marijuana legalized by South Dakota voters
Sioux Falls bar badly damaged in fire

Latest News

Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting election outcome; 2 lawsuits dismissed
Minnehaha County Auditor tests positive for COVID-19 days after election
Remains found in Watertown cold case excavation sent to state lab
Avera nurses care for their own by giving care packages to those working in ICU step down units