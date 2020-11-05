Avera nurses care for their own by giving care packages to those working in ICU step down units

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Nurses from other departments at Avera McKennan are preparing and delivering care packages for nurses working with many of the COVID-19 patients who have just come out of ICU into their step-down unit.

Avera supervisor and Clinical Nurse Educator Brittni Cowan says the snacks and goodies mean a lot to healthcare workers putting in long, intense hours.

“It kind of gave them that extra boost and that extra bit of energy to help them finish out their day and to keep going and keep taking care of patients. We have 51 beds and 29 have the capability to have COVID patients inside of them which we honestly I think we’re pretty, pretty full of covid patients,” said Cowan.

Nurses often spend extended amounts of time helping patients one on one with breathing and oxygen levels. The ability to grab a quick snack from the care package has helped staff refuel and move on to the next patient quickly.

“Our nurses are doing amazing work, we’re so proud of them and the patients they care for and they’re doing awesome,” said Cowan.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.