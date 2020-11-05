Billion Auto Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -One cut is all it takes for Tate Johnson to take off on a 76 yard touchdown run against Aberdeen.

O’Gorman’s Izzy Steffel follows a kill with an ace to deliver a 30-28 set victory on the way to a five set win over Washington.

Hamlin’s Jackson Noem shows power and precision on this 88 yard touchdown run against Arlington Lake Preston.

Madison’s Nate Ricke finds a diving Peyton Wolf to help seal a win at Dakota Valley.

Our top play was the final play between Lincoln and Washington, with Tommy Thompson and Luke Smith keeping the Patriots season alive.

And those are your Billion Automotive Plays of the Week.

