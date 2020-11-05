Advertisement

Constitutional Amendment B takes next step after election victory

By Cooper Seamer
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakotans approved Constitutional Amendment B in yesterday’s election, putting sports gambling on a path to legalization in the state. Mike Rodman, Executive Director of the Deadwood Gaming Association, says that victory came as a result of people seeing the benefits from other states that have already legalized sports betting, especially from Iowa.

“We were very strong in Minnehaha county last night, and I certainly think that that had played a role in our success last night." Rodman says.

Rodman says sports gambling will help the city of Deadwood fill in quieter areas of the calendar, where casinos are not as busy but can capitalize on winter sporting events.

“Like March Madness, and Super Bowl times, that will be really beneficial for Deadwood and the entire area.”

Supporters of the amendment are hoping that the state legislature will consider the use of electronic systems when setting up betting regulations. One in particular, Rodman says, will allow those in South Dakota the ability to use their mobile device to participate.

“There is technology out there that once you sign up at the Deadwood casinos, that you could use your mobile device to place your sports wagers anywhere inside the state of South Dakota. It’s called ‘geofencing’. That technology is being used in Iowa, and in Colorado currently.”

The next step for the amendment will be when the state legislature determines how sports betting will be regulated in their next session in January. Rodman says there’s still a long road ahead, but last night’s victory got the ball rolling.

“Obviously, this was the first step last night. The second step is going to the 2021 Legislature, where they’ll create the rules surrounding sports wagering. And so it’s really up to them what they’re going to do.”

Once the state legislature decided on the rules and regulations of sports betting, it will go into effect on July 1st of next year.

