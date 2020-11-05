Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons offers free, virtual programs for all girls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Staff at Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons is launching an interactive virtual series of programs called Adventures Now. The programs are for girls in Kindergarten through 12th grade, and they are supposed to give them an opportunity to try Girl Scouts. The programs are free to join. If a girl finishes all six sessions and joins Girl Scouts, she will receive a Badge at Home kit with everything she needs to earn her first badge.

The programs include learning about baking, chemistry, engineering, flight exploration, and water. The free virtual programs are at various times until December 19th. You can find a full schedule of each program here.

Girl Scouts focuses on four pillars of STEM, the outdoors, life skills, and entrepreneurship. The non-profit hopes to have programs that support girls' mental health, mitigate learning loss, and help them reflect on the values of justice and fairness.

