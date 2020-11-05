Helpline Center launches holiday list resource to help families during holiday season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new resource is available to help out area families during the upcoming holiday season.

The Helpline Center has launched its “holiday list” program, which organizers say provides anyone a quick and easy path to find out what resources are available.

Helpline Center officials say while the holiday season can bring additional stress for individuals and families in need, the 2020 season may be a time of additional need due to the coronavirus pandemic. The goal of the holiday list resource is to make it easier for both those looking for assistance, as well those looking to help others out.

The holiday list provides detailed and up-to-date information about what resources are available, like meal assistance programs or help with Christmas toys and other gifts. It also provides information for volunteers, linking them up to opportunities to help out.

You can find more information and sign up for the holiday list program at the Helpline Center’s website.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.