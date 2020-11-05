Advertisement

Helpline Center launches holiday list resource to help families during holiday season

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 9:34 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new resource is available to help out area families during the upcoming holiday season.

The Helpline Center has launched its “holiday list” program, which organizers say provides anyone a quick and easy path to find out what resources are available.

Helpline Center officials say while the holiday season can bring additional stress for individuals and families in need, the 2020 season may be a time of additional need due to the coronavirus pandemic. The goal of the holiday list resource is to make it easier for both those looking for assistance, as well those looking to help others out.

The holiday list provides detailed and up-to-date information about what resources are available, like meal assistance programs or help with Christmas toys and other gifts. It also provides information for volunteers, linking them up to opportunities to help out.

You can find more information and sign up for the holiday list program at the Helpline Center’s website.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Unemployment claims rise in South Dakota

Updated: 1 hour ago
First-time unemployment claims rose to their highest level in months in South Dakota as the state’s economy continues to deal with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Summarizing your vehicles needs ahead of winter

Updated: 2 hours ago
The manager of 12th Street Auto Care Center discusses how to ensure your vehicle is prepared for winter.

News

Making Sure your tires are battery are ready for winter

Updated: 2 hours ago
The manager of 12th Street Auto Care Center discusses how to ensure your vehicle is prepared for winter.

News

Preparing your car to deal with cold Weather

Updated: 2 hours ago
The manager of 12th Street Auto Care Center discusses how to ensure your vehicle is prepared for winter.

Latest News

News

Basic Car preparations for winter driving

Updated: 2 hours ago
The manager of 12th Street Auto Care Center discusses how to ensure your vehicle is prepared for winter.

News

Three kids injured in crash in Minnehaha County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The extent of all three kids' injuries is unknown at this point in the investigation.

News

Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons offers free, virtual programs for all girls

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Gomez
The programs are called Adventures Now and are for girls in Kindergarten through 12th grade. They are supposed to give them an opportunity to try Girl Scouts.

News

Preparing your car ahead of winter

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Gomez
AAA responded to 14,000 roadside rescues last winter in South Dakota.

News

Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting election outcome

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The filings demand better access for campaign observers to locations where ballots are being processed and counted and raised absentee ballot concerns.

National

GRAPHIC: Video, 911 calls released in Walter Wallace police killing

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The pair of police body cam videos shows police repeatedly yelling at Wallace to put a knife down and ordering bystanders to move.