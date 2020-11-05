Minnehaha County Auditor tests positive for COVID-19 days after election

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The auditor of South Dakota’s most populous county has been diagnosed with COVID-19 days after he oversaw the November election.

Minnehaha County Auditor Bob Litz tested positive for COVID-19 following a rapid response test, county officials announced Thursday.

Litz oversaw the county’s ballot counting during Tuesday’s election, which included working with dozens of staff, volunteers, and media members.

Dakota News Now analyzed footage of Litz from election day. He was wearing a mask at all times in video we recorded.

Litz told Dakota News Now on Wednesday that “half his staff” was out this week with COVID-19, which made tabulating results more difficult.

Officials say all auditor’s staff and election workers are being notified. They say ballot counting is “substantially complete,” with the exception of provisional ballots. Those ballots will be processed Thursday, and officials say this will not be impacted by the test results.

An election canvas scheduled for Friday will take place as scheduled, officials say.

