Minnesota virus cases reach record high for 3rd-straight day

(KSFY)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Minnesota Department of Health reported 3,956 new coronavirus cases and 25 deaths on Thursday, breaking the state’s single-day record for new cases for the third straight day.

The state has now had nearly 165,000 total cases and more than 2,500 total deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Minnesota has nearly doubled in the past two weeks at just over 3,000, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins.

