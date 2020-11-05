Advertisement

Nice Weather Sticks Around

The 70s Will Continue
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 3:22 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The gorgeous weather we’ve been having the past week is going to continue for a few more days! There will be plenty of sunshine again today with highs ranging from the mid 70s in the east to the upper 70s out west. We may even have a few 80s across parts of the region again today. We’ll keep the sunshine and pleasant temps around tomorrow, but the wind will pick up. Wind gusts around 30 mph will be possible Friday.

Over the weekend, it looks like we’ll squeeze in one more day of 70-degree weather Saturday. There will be a few more clouds across the region, however. Right now, it looks like that cooler air will hold off for another day. Sunday is starting to look like it will be in the 60s for highs across the region. There’s a chance we could see a few showers develop Sunday, however.

That cooler air will start to pour into the region by Monday. Highs will be in the 30s for most with a few low 40s in the south. There’s a chance we could see a few flurries Monday, but it doesn’t look like we’ll see any accumulating snow. Flurries are possible again on Tuesday. Highs for most of next week will be in the low to mid 30s. By the end of this next week, highs should be back into the upper 30s and low 40s for most.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

