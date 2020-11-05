Preparing your car ahead of winter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - AAA reports checking your car periodically can help prevent a breakdown in cold weather. The company is recommending drivers go through a checklist to figure out what their car needs before the weather turns cold. The harsh weather conditions make a car work harder, especially the starting system, headlights, tires, and windshield wipers.

Drivers are encouraged to do several things before the cold weather hits:

-Clean any corrosion from the battery and cable connections. Have the battery checked by a professional.

-Replace worn windshield wiper blades.

-Inspect all lights and replace bulbs if necessary.

-Examine your tires for tread depth, uneven wearing, and cupping. Check the pressure in all four tires.

-Carry an emergency kit equipped for winter weather that includes things like snacks, a snow shovel, blankets, a flashlight, and jumper cables.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.