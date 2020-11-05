Advertisement

Rematch of the Beef Bowl with plenty at stake

Both coaches know Friday’s re-match will take a great effort to advance in the playoffs
By Mark Ovenden
Nov. 4, 2020
ROCK RAPIDS, IA (Dakota News Now) -Whenever Central Lyon/GLR and West Lyon meet for the Beef Bowl there’s plenty at stake. We’re talking bragging rights in Lyon County where plenty of great high school football is played.

But now that these teams are in the same class, there’s a chance they could play for a second time which is exactly the case this Friday in the Class 2-A playoffs. Central Lyon/GLR will host the game in Rock Rapids after winning the regular season finale at West Lyon, home of the defending state champions. Both coaches know exactly what the other will be doing and both have a great deal of respect for the other’s program. “They’re going to line up and punch you right in the mouth as many times as they can until you fold or until they fold type of thing so. There’s no secrets that are going to be brought out on Friday night. But for us, we have to take care of the ball and just get after them up front,” says Curtis Eben, Central Lyon/GLR Football Coach.

Jay Rozeboom, West Lyon Football Coach says: “Central Lyon has always been a really good football team. This year they’ve really turned it on and played at such a high level. They have a great group of skilled athletes and their linemen just come off the ball so they’re really a tough group to watch and to prepare for.”

The winner of this game advances in the post season. The Lions won the first game 20-16. Expect another epic battle between these 2 powerhouses.

