Sioux Falls police ask for help finding missing girl

Nakia Jackson
Nakia Jackson(Sioux Falls Police Dept.)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a Sioux Falls girl who was reported missing Thursday.

Eleven-year-old Nakia Jackson left her house around 6:30 a.m. after an argument, according to a release from the Sioux Falls Police Department. She was last seen around 7:15 a.m. walking near the airport on N. Minnesota Avenue.

Nakia was wearing light-colored pajams and a dark-colored short-sleeved shirt. She is around 5′ tall and weighs around 130 pounds.

Police are asking anyone who drove on N. Minnesota Avenue north of the water treatment plant and east of the airport between 7-7:30 a.m. to call police at 605-367-7007.

