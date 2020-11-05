Three kids injured in crash in Minnehaha County

MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sgt. Jeff Thoreson with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office said three juveniles were injured Wednesday evening in a crash.

It happened about 5:00 PM when the car they were driving left the road and hit a tree northwest of Dell Rapids. One juvenile was taken to the hospital by a helicopter and another was taken to the hospital by ambulance. The extent of all three kids' injuries is unknown at this point.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate the crash.

