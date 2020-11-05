Advertisement

Top-seeded Wolfpack fall in State 2-A semis and Gehlen Catholic in Class 1-A

Western Christian upset in 2-A semi’s and Gehlen Catholic in 1-A
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 11:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA (Dakota News Now) -The Wolfpack of Western Christian came into the State 2-A volleyball tournament with a 32-9 record and the top seed. Tammi Veerbeek was attempting to win her 13th title as the coach for her alma mater. But Wednesday night in the semi’s they ran into a very tough Denver Cyclones team that won 3 close sets to advance to the finals. Stella Winterfeld led the pack with 13 kills. It was a tough loss for Western Christian after winning Tuesday night in straight sets. But afterwards the coach talked about her team and Sienna Moss shared how much the team enjoyed the experience.

“I don’t love them any different,” said head coach Tammi Veerbeek. “They left it all on the floor and that team beat us tonight. We talked about don’t beat yourself and I felt like we gave tons of effort. Played well but props to Denver. They played great.”

“We made it to state and it was awesome,” said senior Sienna Moss. “I’m so happy for our team and how awesome that we got to state and enjoy every single moment that we had here.”

It was also a tough night for LeMars Gehlen Catholic in Class 1-A as they also lost in straight sets to Burlington Notre Dame. Lauren Heying led the way with 11 kills for the Jays who’s season ended with a 25-6 record. They were the #3 seed in Class 1-A.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

10pm Sportscast Wednesday, November 4th

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mark Ovenden
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, November 4th

Play of the Week

Billion Auto Plays of the Week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Zach Borg
Billion Auto Plays of the Week

Sports

Rematch of the Beef Bowl with plenty at stake

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mark Ovenden
Rematch of the Beef Bowl with plenty at stake

Sports

LEADER OF THE PACK: Veerbeek Making History & Having Fun At Alma Mater Western Christian

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 10:58 PM CST
|
By Zach Borg
Western Christian alum setting Iowa records as Wolfpack head coach.

Latest News

Sports

Balanced Central Lyon Roaring Heading Into Quarterfinal Rematch With West Lyon

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 10:57 PM CST
|
By Zach Borg
Lions host Beef Bowl rematch after taking first meeting 20-16

Sports

SDSU Joins The Crossover Classic Field

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 10:10 PM CST
|
By Zach Borg
SDSU to open tournament November 25th against Creighton

Sports

GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 10 PLAYOFFS

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 11:16 PM CST
|
By Zach Borg
Top sights, sounds and moments from the week in prep and college football!

Sports

Gridiron Greatness-Week 10 PLAYOFFS (11-1-20)

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 11:15 PM CST
Top sights, sounds and moments from the week in prep and college football

Sports

Western Christian Volleyball Seeks State Three-Peat

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 5:59 PM CST
|
By Zach Borg
Wolfpack are top seed heading into Iowa 2A State Tournament

Sports

Western Christian Volleyball Seeking State Three-Peat

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 5:44 PM CST
Top-Seeded Wolfpack Begin Iowa 2A State Tournament Tuesday