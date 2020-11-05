Top-seeded Wolfpack fall in State 2-A semis and Gehlen Catholic in Class 1-A

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA (Dakota News Now) -The Wolfpack of Western Christian came into the State 2-A volleyball tournament with a 32-9 record and the top seed. Tammi Veerbeek was attempting to win her 13th title as the coach for her alma mater. But Wednesday night in the semi’s they ran into a very tough Denver Cyclones team that won 3 close sets to advance to the finals. Stella Winterfeld led the pack with 13 kills. It was a tough loss for Western Christian after winning Tuesday night in straight sets. But afterwards the coach talked about her team and Sienna Moss shared how much the team enjoyed the experience.

“I don’t love them any different,” said head coach Tammi Veerbeek. “They left it all on the floor and that team beat us tonight. We talked about don’t beat yourself and I felt like we gave tons of effort. Played well but props to Denver. They played great.”

“We made it to state and it was awesome,” said senior Sienna Moss. “I’m so happy for our team and how awesome that we got to state and enjoy every single moment that we had here.”

It was also a tough night for LeMars Gehlen Catholic in Class 1-A as they also lost in straight sets to Burlington Notre Dame. Lauren Heying led the way with 11 kills for the Jays who’s season ended with a 25-6 record. They were the #3 seed in Class 1-A.

