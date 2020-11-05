Advertisement

Unemployment claims rise in South Dakota

(WVLT)
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - First-time unemployment claims rose to their highest level in months in South Dakota as the state’s economy continues to deal with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Initial weekly unemployment benefit claims rose by over 300 to 808 during the week ending in Oct. 31, according to the South Dakota Department of Labor’s latest job report.

This number remains well below the sky-high unemployment claims made during the early months of the pandemic, when the state saw several thousand per week. However, the state had hovered below 500 weekly claims over the last couple months. Prior to the pandemic, the state generally saw between 200-300 weekly claims.

State labor officials told Dakota News Now earlier this summer that they expect the number of unemployment claims to fluctuate for sometime as COVID-19 continues to impact many different sectors of the economy.

While first-time claims rose, continued unemployment claims continued a downward trend in South Dakota. Officials say the state had 3,704 continued claims for the week ending in Oct. 24, a decrease of 835 from the previous week. Continued claims are the number of unemployed workers eligible for and receiving benefits after their initial claim.

Nationwide unemployment claims fell to 751,000 last week.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Helpline Center launches holiday list resource to help families during holiday season

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A new resource is available to help out area families during the upcoming holiday season.

News

Summarizing your vehicles needs ahead of winter

Updated: 2 hours ago
The manager of 12th Street Auto Care Center discusses how to ensure your vehicle is prepared for winter.

News

Making Sure your tires are battery are ready for winter

Updated: 2 hours ago
The manager of 12th Street Auto Care Center discusses how to ensure your vehicle is prepared for winter.

News

Preparing your car to deal with cold Weather

Updated: 2 hours ago
The manager of 12th Street Auto Care Center discusses how to ensure your vehicle is prepared for winter.

Latest News

News

Basic Car preparations for winter driving

Updated: 2 hours ago
The manager of 12th Street Auto Care Center discusses how to ensure your vehicle is prepared for winter.

News

Three kids injured in crash in Minnehaha County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The extent of all three kids' injuries is unknown at this point in the investigation.

News

Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons offers free, virtual programs for all girls

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Gomez
The programs are called Adventures Now and are for girls in Kindergarten through 12th grade. They are supposed to give them an opportunity to try Girl Scouts.

News

Preparing your car ahead of winter

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Gomez
AAA responded to 14,000 roadside rescues last winter in South Dakota.

News

Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting election outcome

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The filings demand better access for campaign observers to locations where ballots are being processed and counted and raised absentee ballot concerns.

National

GRAPHIC: Video, 911 calls released in Walter Wallace police killing

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The pair of police body cam videos shows police repeatedly yelling at Wallace to put a knife down and ordering bystanders to move.