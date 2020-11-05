Advertisement

Volunteering for democracy during the COVID-19 pandemic

Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There were concerns heading into Election Day that there could be a shortage of poll workers this year.

Many who routinely volunteer opted to stay home due to concerns about the COVID-19 virus.

But county auditors across the state did find enough help staffing the polls and counting ballots.

Dakota News Now Photojournalist Dave Hauck caught up with some of those volunteers about why they decided to step up and help out during the pandemic.

