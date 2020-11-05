Volunteering for democracy during the COVID-19 pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There were concerns heading into Election Day that there could be a shortage of poll workers this year.

Many who routinely volunteer opted to stay home due to concerns about the COVID-19 virus.

But county auditors across the state did find enough help staffing the polls and counting ballots.

Dakota News Now Photojournalist Dave Hauck caught up with some of those volunteers about why they decided to step up and help out during the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.