What’s next after residents vote down Lincoln County bond issue to build new jail

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The bond issue to build a new jail in Lincoln County failed. According to the Secretary of State’s website, 67% of voters decided against it. The bond would have allowed Lincoln County to house their own inmates as the county continues to grow.

Betty Otten was one of the residents against it.

She and other concerned citizens spent a lot of time informing their neighbors about the bond as they felt there wasn’t transparency from county commissioners. There were also concerns about taxes going up.

“I think a lot of people have finally woken up realizing that they needed to get involved and stay involved with their local government because it’s not just Washington DC, it’s not just the Congress, it’s not the state legislatures, it’s right here in your own communities,” said Otten.

While she’s pleased with the results, she hopes moving forward, “That it sent a message to the three majority commissioners that Lincoln County as a whole does not want this jail,” said Otten.

So what happens now?

“Some saying that it needs to be in Canton, some saying they don’t want it at all. There’s just a lot of discussion that has to take place now I think before the next step,” said Lincoln County Chairman Michael Poppens.

Including, talking with Minnehaha County who currently houses their prisoners.

“The outcome at this point had been that this was the rate we were going to pay and there was no understanding of a long-term commitment at that time,” said Poppens.

“Maybe things have changed, I’m not sure. There’s been no conversation with them that tells us we’re going to get a long term commitment from them, but again maybe a new approach,” said Poppens

However, he is concerned that housing inmates in Minnehaha County or any other county will become too costly.

“I think if we revisit why we looked at building our own facility it all goes back to our budget,” said Poppens.

“We generate just under $15 million in levy taxes of which our budget in 2021of $2.2 million represents approximately 15% of that budget.”

He’s also thinking long term.

“We’re the third-largest county and continuing to grow and there are no signs of that stopping. So trying to think that we have any idea how large we’ll be in ten years is a hard facet to understand,” said Poppens.

There’s also the question of land in Tea that was purchased as a possible site for the jail. Poppens says that wasn’t the only plan the county had for the land.

“Where this land sits, it’s in the nine-mile creek drainage basin,” said Poppens.

Poppens says the land will be used to help fix drainage issues some residents in the north end of the county continuously face.

“It’s not an immediate play, it’s something that 10, 15, 20 years down the road, we can say it’s going to be a long term project. Hopefully, by then we’ll have implemented safeguards for flooding and control of drainage,” said Poppens.

