Wisdom For Wisdom alleviates college expenses, wisdom teeth

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In a time of financial hardships and distant learning adjustments, two oral surgeons are thinking about the local students this fall as they try to navigate the challenges of pursuing an education during the pandemic.

Siouxland Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery launched their Wisdom For Wisdom program in the summer that helped relieve five local students' college expenses by providing free wisdom teeth extractions and a $500 scholarship to put towards their higher education.

