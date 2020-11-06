10pm Sportscast Thursday, November 5th
Chase makes his college decision, the Burke volleyball team is back home after last year’s tornado and SODAK 16 highlights
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 11:26 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Burke volleyball team won’t make the state tournament again, but they still had a winning season which included getting back on their home floor after the 2019 tornado. And Thursday was a busy night as SODAK 16 qualifier games were played throughout the state of South Dakota. And Viborg-Hurley’s Chase mason will play college baseball at Nebraska.
Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.