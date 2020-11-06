Avera Medical Minute: Questions and answers about pelvic pain and incontinence

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While some women accept pelvic pain or incontinence as a matter of age, childbirth, or another condition, Pierre physical therapist Sierra Irwin says things can change for the better. Beth Warden gets answers on how physical therapy can be a viable option before choosing surgery.

Q: Can you describe what is available as a physical therapist and the treatment you provide?

A: Just like I would treat any other part of the body, I’m looking at what’s the muscle function with the skeletal alignment. What’s going on with the nerves and things like that.

Q: What are some of the common causes of incontinence or pelvic pain?

A: Sometimes it’s not a matter of ‘oh the muscles are weak’, it’s more they’re holding too much tension. They aren’t relaxing like they’re supposed to. Sometimes maybe the strength isn’t too bad but it’s not activating when it’s supposed to.

Q: What are some of the ways that you can help with these problems?

A: Teaching a lot of muscle coordination and things like that. Or maybe nobody teaches us how to do a kegel correctly, maybe they’re just not doing it the correct way. It’s a lot of catering to each individual patient and seeing where they’re having issues and addressing that.

Q: And how have you seen women that have suffered from pelvic pain or incontinence issues recover with your help?

A: You know one person told me said, I can sneeze and walk at the same time, I had a patient that said, it’s great I can sit back and watch my kids play sports and I’m not so uncomfortable sitting in the bleachers anymore. When it’s something that you can help them change and it can really make a big difference.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.