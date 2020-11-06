Burke volleyball team glad to be back home after 2019 tornado

BURKE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The season ended a little earlier than the Burke Cougars would have liked on Tuesday night in the regions... But they followed up last year’s 4th place at the state tournament with another winning season...

And as photojournalist Dave Hauck found out, just getting back into their gym after last year’s devastating tornado, was the biggest victory for this team and their coach.

Billie Jo Indahl, Burke Volleyball Coach says: “Absolutely remember the day. Even the minute it happened. It was so unexpected, definitely without warning.”

Taylee Indahl, senior last year remembering the day, “Right as it happened I knew it was a tornado. It must have been. I didn’t know what else it could have been.”

Billie says, “For the seniors the first thought was what are we going to do? We won’t be able to have a season, we don’t have a gym so what are we going to do?The girls didn’t complain, they just knew this is what we’ve got to do and we knew we had a chance to have a good season. So we got in a worked hard and did all the things we needed to do and we really had a phenomenal season. We had the best season we ever had and got 4th in the state.”

Ramee Hanson, Burke senior says, “Everything has changed. It’s going to take a little adjusting but I like it. It’s something that was good and even though it really sucked that it happened, in the long run it turned out to be something that was good. It wasn’t my senior year that got taken away. It’s kind of a good thing and a sad thing at the same time like Oh this is so nice but yet it’s gone next year.”

Coach says, “We’re so thankful and glad to be back in our home gym and it’s just coming back home. That might even be a them that we have this year you know really bonding and coming together. Last year we ended on a great note, this year we want to take that same motivation and try to keep rolling with it.”

Ramee says, “Everything we’re been through with last year, I hope we can take in into this season and realize how actually grateful we are to get our gym back and our school back. It’s going to be easier to come in and play more during off time and work on your game at different times, not just when you’re practicing because now your gym is back. So hopefully we have a great season and I’m looking very forward to it.”

Billie Jo Indahl says, “It made everybody come together and that’s what Burke does well and something where we’ve always come together during time of need. Don’t take anything for granted, be thankful for what you have and let’s just do the best we can do. Absolutely, I think they’ve definitely matured.”

