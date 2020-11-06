Chase Mason will play college baseball for the Huskers

VIBORG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Chase Mason of Viborg-Hurley announced his college decision on his twitter page tonight. He will play college baseball at Nebraska. It makes sense with all the attention he’s been getting from Major League scouts. And he was dominant on the mound all summer long for the Harrisburg legion team...

But he’s also been dominant throughout his high school football career, helping the Cougars to a state title last year before getting hurt this fall.

Regardless of the decision, there’s no doubt that great things are in the future for one of South Dakota’s best all-around athletes in the 42 years I’ve been covering sports in the region.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.