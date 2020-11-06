COVID-19 claims 28 more lives in South Dakota; Death total surpasses 500

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota set a new one-day high in coronavirus deaths Friday as total deaths surpassed 500.

State health officials say 28 more South Dakotans have died from COVID-19, bringing total deaths from the disease to 510. One victim was in their 50s, two in their 60s, nine in their 70s, and 16 over the age of 80.

The Department of Health also reported 1,488 additional coronavirus cases Friday, bringing total known cases in the state to 52,639. Active cases rose by over 800 to 14,426, a single-day high in the state.

Current hospitalizations due to the disease also reached a new high Friday, rising by 18 to 493. According to the Department of Health’s dashboard, 18% of hospital beds and 32% of ICU beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients. Officials say 33% of hospital beds and 31% of ICU beds are still available.

The Department of Health, which reports test positivity rate based on all RT-PCR tests taken, reported a 23% test positivity rate Friday, and a 19.6% positivity rate over the past two weeks. When factoring only new individuals tested, which is how Johns Hopkins University measures test positivity rate, South Dakota had a positivity rate of 48% Friday. State health officials previously said they follow CDC guidelines in measuring test positivity rate.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.