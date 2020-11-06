Dept. of Health to hold free mass testing events at South Dakota communities

(Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health is planning several free mass COVID-19 testing events at a number of communities across the state in the coming weeks.

Officials say the laboratory eTrueNorth will be conducting and providing results. Anyone who would like to be tested for the coronavirus must register for a time and print out a voucher that must be brought to the testing site.

Testing locations will use a self-administered nasal swab for specimen collection that allows individuals to swab their own nose, supervised by medical staff. Officials say results will be provided within three to five business days.

You can find more information, including details on how to register, at the Department of Health’s website.

The following communities currently have mass COVID-19 testing events planned:

Pierre (Nov. 10 & 11)

Mobridge (Nov. 11)

Aberdeen (Nov. 12, 13, & 14)

Chamberlain/Oacoma (Nov. 14)

Watertown (Nov. 15 & 16)

Madison (Nov. 17 & 18)

Yankton (Nov. 17 & 18)

Martin (Nov. 20)

Custer (Nov. 20)

Spearfish (Nov. 21 & 22)

