Moody County Sheriff’s Office staying healthy despite COVID-19 concerns

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -As COVID cases continue to surge across South Dakota there are concerns about how it can affect communities, especially in rural areas.

Back in April, we spoke with Moody County Sheriff Troy Wellman about how detrimental COVID-19 can be to rural law enforcement. We checked back in with him to see how things are going.

So far Sheriff Wellman says that everything is going well. A few staff members have had to test for COVID, but so far nobody has tested positive. Which was and is still his biggest concern.

“Right now if one of us would have to quarantine for 14 days, two weeks it would virtually wipe us out,” said Sheriff Wellman.

Between dispatchers and deputies, there are currently 10 staff members. If someone was to get COVID, the sheriff’s office would be left understaffed as they don’t have enough people to fill in.

However, He says it’s still business as usual as they have an important job to do. But his staff are focused on taking precautions while doing so.

“Just trying to maintain social distancing as much as we can. Hand sanitizers a big thing. If we know we’re going to some place where there’s a COVID patient that we’re going to help the ambulance with or whatever, we will wear our protective equipment to try to limit our exposure and do the best we can,” said Sheriff Wellman.

He says one sigh of relief was finally receiving his shipment of disinfectant and hand sanitizer. Early on in the pandemic, they had to get help from the Flandreau community and even had a dispatcher make their own sanitizer.

