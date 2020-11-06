Rep. Johnson says two staffers are headed to Pennsylvania to observe ballot counting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In a tweet on Thursday night, South Dakota Congressman Dusty Johnson says two of his staffers are being sent to Pennsylvania to act as election observers as ballot counting there continues.

Johnson says his staffers have undergone training to act as “non-partisan official election observers” adding that they were being “dispatched by the House”.

The Congressman closed his tweet by saying it is important that “legal ballots be counted and improper ballots be investigated.”

https://twitter.com/RepDustyJohnson/status/1324542783168937991

