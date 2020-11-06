Advertisement

Rep. Johnson says two staffers are headed to Pennsylvania to observe ballot counting

(KEVN)
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In a tweet on Thursday night, South Dakota Congressman Dusty Johnson says two of his staffers are being sent to Pennsylvania to act as election observers as ballot counting there continues.

Johnson says his staffers have undergone training to act as “non-partisan official election observers” adding that they were being “dispatched by the House”.

The Congressman closed his tweet by saying it is important that “legal ballots be counted and improper ballots be investigated.”

https://twitter.com/RepDustyJohnson/status/1324542783168937991

Rep. Dusty Johnson says two of his staffers are heading to PA as "non-partisan official election observers"
Rep. Dusty Johnson says two of his staffers are heading to PA as "non-partisan official election observers"(https://twitter.com/RepDustyJohnson/status/1324542783168937991)

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2020 Election results
Authorities excavating well to search for body in Watertown cold case
Vigil in Dell Rapids for three kids injured in Minnehaha County crash
Noem: Marijuana measures approved by voters ‘the wrong choice’ for South Dakota
Recreational marijuana legalized by South Dakota voters

Latest News

Vigil in Dell Rapids for three kids injured in Minnehaha County crash
Lincoln County sheriff looking to add more deputies
Moody County Sheriff’s Office staying healthy despite COVID-19 concerns
With counting winding down, Trump team pushes legal fights