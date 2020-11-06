Advertisement

Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce opposes proposed mask mandate

Greater Sioux falls Chamber of Commerce
Greater Sioux falls Chamber of Commerce(Dakota News Now)
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce expressed its opposition to a proposed mask mandate Friday but says it still supports the use of facemasks.

Chair of the Chamber’s Board of Directors Dan Doyle said, “We strongly encourage all businesses to implement CDC recommendations into their workplaces. We also urge all patrons to respect the policies implemented by each business. We need everyone to do their part to keep our businesses open.”

The Sioux Falls City Council voted to advance the proposed mask mandate to a second reading on Tuesday.

The Chamber’s Board of Directors voted to oppose the mandate in its current form because of the “burden it places on businesses to enforce it” and its possible impact on operations.

The chamber joined the statewide Mask Up South Dakota campaign encouraging South Dakotans to mask up last week.

