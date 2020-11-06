SODAK 16 qualifying night in A and B volleyball in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, MADISON and COLMAN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It was a busy night Thursday in South Dakota volleyball as 32 teams advanced to the SODAK 16 next week. Among the teams to win were top-ranked SF Christian in Class “A” as Abby Glanzer and the Chargers swept Tri-Valley 3-0. #2 Madison got 23 kills from Abby Brooks as the Bulldogs beat Parkston 3-1. And in Class “B" the hawks of Colman-Egan continued their red-hot play down the stretch as they blanked Elkton/Lake Benton 3-0 behind a power game led by Mackenzier Hemmer, Olivia Baumberger and Hailey Larson.

