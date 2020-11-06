Sunny and Breezy Today

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s going to be another gorgeous, sunny day across the region, but the wind will be joining us. We’ll see highs in the mid to upper 70s to the east with low to mid 80s out west! The wind will be a little obnoxious, especially to the south. Wind gusts between 30 and 35 mph will be possible. With warm, breezy conditions added into how dry we are, there will be a high risk of fire danger across parts of the region this afternoon.

Over the weekend, we’ll keep the breezy around for Saturday and add a few clouds into the mix. Highs will drop into the low to mid 70s. The wind will start to ramp up again Sunday, however. We could see gusts between 40 and 45 mph. Chances of rain will also spread from west to east across the region and last through Sunday night. Highs Sunday will be in the 60s.

That rain chance will linger for eastern parts of the region into Monday, but temperatures will take a dive. Highs Monday will be stuck in the 30s and 40s. Temperatures will cool off even more for Tuesday, and it looks like there’s a chance for a sprinkle or flurry to fall. Highs will be in the 30s Tuesday. We should warm back up into the 40s for most of next week. It even looks like the 50s will return by the next weekend!

