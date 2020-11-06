Advertisement

Supreme Court: Police had reasonable cause for drug search

Gavel
Gavel(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. - The South Dakota Supreme Court says a judge was wrong when he said key evidence could not be used by the prosecution in a Lawrence County drug case.

The high court, in a ruling this week, said Deadwood police had reasonable cause to seek a warrant to search an apartment and a vehicle where illegal drugs were suspected.

The warrant also let police collect urine samples. Court records say the subsequent search of the apartment produced several bags containing a white crystal substance, which was later confirmed to be methamphetamine. And urine samples taken from Carrie Lynn Ostby and Dana Olmsted both tested positive for meth. 

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noem: Marijuana measures approved by voters ‘the wrong choice’ for South Dakota
Vigil in Dell Rapids for three kids injured in Minnehaha County crash
Authorities excavating well to search for body in Watertown cold case
Remains found in Watertown cold case excavation sent to state lab
2 killed in crash near Tyndall

Latest News

Eta back to sea as Central America tallies damages and dead
PBR returns to Sioux Falls for Velocity Tour Finals
Jeremy Walker discusses covid regulations at PBR event
Dusty Johnson Discusses his Re-election and the Presidential Election