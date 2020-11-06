Warm and Windy Weekend Ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - These above normal temperatures aren’t done yet across the Dakota News Now area! Expect mild conditions to continue through tonight and even into Saturday. The wind will be the big talking point for Saturday as wind gusts will get up to around 30 to 35 mph. Dry conditions will linger which will cause enhanced fire dangers across the region.

High temperatures on Saturday will still get back into the 70′s across the region, but it will be slightly cooler than Friday. We’re tracking some light rainfall to move in on Sunday afternoon and evening starting out in western South Dakota and moving east throughout the day. Temperatures won’t experience a major temperature drop just yet, but it’ll be slightly cooler than Saturday. Expect highs to get into the mid to upper 60′s to a few lower 70′s east of I-29.

Some rain will have a chance to turn into some light snow overnight Sunday into Monday morning, but accumulations are not expected. The wind will be even stronger on Sunday with wind gusts approaching 50 mph. This will just continue to enhance the fire danger due to the dry conditions across our area.

As colder air builds in, temperatures will drop to the upper 30′s to the lower 40′s for Monday. Colder air will continue to build in for Tuesday dropping our highs to the mid to upper 30′s. There will be a chance for some light snow for the central and eastern portions of the area and minor accumulations will be possible.

Sunshine and gradually warmer temperatures will be building in throughout next week with sunshine throughout much of the week. Highs will be back in the 50′s by the end of next week.

