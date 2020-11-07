Advertisement

Body found in ditch fire near Brandon

(MGN)
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man found in a ditch fire near Brandon.

The body was discovered around 5:00 Saturday morning by a Minnehaha County Sheriff’s deputy.

The deputy reported a fire in a ditch on a township road east of Brandon.

While investigating the fire, the deputy saw the body.

The body has not been identified.

Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead says the death is suspicious and is under investigation.

