Citizens React to Election Results

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After Several days of counting, the 2020 presidential election has been decided.

Joe Biden has defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States.

The majority of South Dakota’s support was for Trump. Therefore, the state’s three electoral college votes will be assigned to him. Even with this being the case, some citizens that were in downtown Sioux Falls Saturday afternoon told Dakota News Now they are excited to see Biden victorious.

“I had a lot of anxiety seeing how the election would play out. I had a lot of hope that Biden would win though, with how close he was.” voter Aden Marker said.

Some citizens were comforted knowing that Biden plans to address the Coronavirus more directly.

“I feel better that we have someone that can sit in the chair and actually predict what we need to do.” voter David Travino said.

This election pushed an even larger divide between the two parties, but the overall feeling from residents was that the votes should have been counted faster.

“If American Idol can count 130 million votes during a commercial, we should be able to count our votes on election day," a woman who didn’t give me her name said.

Joe Biden will take office following inauguration day on January 20th, but as for now, the nation continues to deal with a steady rise in coronavirus cases.

