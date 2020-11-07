FOOTBALL FRIDAY-SEASON FINALE (11-6-20)!

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re pulling out all the stops to wrap up the 2020 season of Football Friday! Our final show of the season features highlights from EVERY South Dakota state semifinal playoff game as well as the Beef Bowl rematch between West Lyon and Central Lyon in the Iowa State Quarterfinals!

Our show starts in the video viewer above with the 11AAA semifinals and a stunner between Harrisburg and unbeaten Roosevelt, followed by a ground assault from Tate Johnson and Brandon Valley against Lincoln! After that we’re off to 11AA to see Brookings punch their ticket to the Dakota Dome against Huron and Pierre show the heart of three-time defending state champion at Yankton!

After a break we hit the 11A semifinals with Madison looking to upset #1 Tea while Canton and West Central came down to the final minute. Then in 11B we head out to Winner where the Warriors and Sioux Valley Cossacks dueled for a date in the Dakota Dome while defending champion Bridgewater/Emery-Ethan blew past Mobridge-Pollock!

We hit the ground running in 9-Man next with Platte-Geddes dethroning 9AA champion Viborg-Hurley and Hamlin run roughshod over Lemmon-McIntosh. Then we head to 9A where Canistota/Freeman and Howard locked horns in another epic defensive struggle. And in the other semifinal we head out to Wall where the Warner Monarchs had their way with the host Eagles!

To conclude the show and our 2020 season of Football Friday we hit 9B with Wolsey-Wessington knocking off Herreid-Selby and Dell Rapids Saint Mary shaking off a slow start to come back at Kadoka! Finally we head into Iowa for Beef Bowl 2 between West Lyon and Central Lyon!

We thank you for choosing Football Friday all season as your source for prep pigskin and look forward to seeing you again in 2021!

